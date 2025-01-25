Cultural extravaganza blending patriotism and spirituality to mark Republic Day

Devotees and tourists at Mahakumbh will witness a grand cultural extravaganza blending spirituality, patriotism and the essence of Indian heritage on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday as part of the ongoing ‘Sanskriti ka Mahakumbh’ event.

Sanskriti Ka Mahakumbh, organized by the Yogi government, was inaugurated on January 16.

The Department of Culture has lined up vibrant performances across the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Triveni pandals. The highlight of the day will be a performance by renowned Bollywood singer Sadhana Sargam at the Ganga Pandal, promising to captivate the audience with her melodious tunes.

On January 26, a series of patriotic events will be organized at Mahakumbh to mark Republic Day. Devotees from across India and abroad will have the opportunity to experience the rural culture of Uttar Pradesh through performances of Faruahi, Birha, and Alha.

Simultaneously, they can immerse themselves in the joy of Kuchipudi, violin recitals, classical singing, instrumental music, and dance. The Culture Department has meticulously planned these events to make Republic Day celebrations truly unforgettable.

Main events to be held on Republic Day

(Ganga Pandal):

Sadhana Sargam- Bollywood Singer

Deepika Reddy (Hyderabad)- Kuchupudi

Shri Kala Ramnath (Maharashtra)- Violin- Sangeet Academy Awardee

(Triveni Pandal)

Snehlata Mishra (Delhi)- Classical/Semi-Classical Vocal

Ravi Shankar Upadhyay (Delhi)- Classical/Semi-Classical Instrumental (Pakhawaj Instrumental)

Kantika Mishra (Lucknow)- Classical/Semi-Classical Dance (Kathak)

Ashutosh Pandey (Kanpur)- Bhajan

(Yamuna Pandal)

Abha-Vibha Chaurasia (Madhya Pradesh)- Hindustani Vocal

Ms. Priya Venkataraman (Delhi)- Bharatnatyam

Sandeep Malik-Kathak

Rajan Tiwari (Banaras)- BhajanOmkar Nath Awasthi (Unnao)- Alha

Sudarshan Yadav (Chandauli)- Birha

Pratima Yadav (Ambedkarnagar)- Awadhi singing

Ramhit (Gorakhpur)- Faruwahi

Rajnish (Pilibhit)- Tharu tribe

(Saraswati Pandal)

Ashok Bhatia (Mumbai)- Madhav drama stage

Manoj Yadav (Lucknow)- Bhajan

Akhilesh Mishra (Lucknow)- Bhajan.