Cultural degradation has ruined nations globally: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that cultural degradation observed in nations like America, Poland, and countries affected by the Arab Spring has now been witnessed in Bangladesh, stating that “such tendencies bring about national catastrophes and nations get ruined”.

Speaking at the ‘Vedsevak Sanman Sohala’, an event organised by the Sadguru Group, on Wednesday, the RSS Chief felicitated 200 ‘gurujis’ involved in Vedas recitation during the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat criticised those who seek global dominance and cause divisions.

He also said that evil forces that flourish in the rest of the world meet their end in India due to the country’s knowledge and adherence to law, the constitution, and its rich legacy.

Bhagwat underscored the necessity of vigilance against these forces, emphasising that history shows their eventual decline in India due to the country’s knowledge and adherence to law, the constitution, and its rich legacy.

The RSS Chief also spoke on increasing disbelief among the educated class and the issue of untouchability, raising questions about religious conversions spurred by social discrimination.

“Evil forces exist across the globe, and their evil acts continue to play out everywhere. Bangladesh is not the first case. The first case is America. I read a book written by an American author titled Cultural Development of America, in which he discusses the cultural degradation of America over the last 100 years.”

“This degradation was replicated in Poland, then in Arab countries in the form of Arab Spring, and recently it happened in Bangladesh. Those who want to tighten their grip on the world and assume they are the only ones who are right, while others are wrong, such proud tendencies seek to pit people against each other and benefit from it,” Bhagwat said.

“We need to keep track of such tendencies without fear. History shows that such forces grow larger, eventually reach India, and face decline here, as we perform their last rites. We are able to do this because we possess knowledge, and by using that knowledge, such tendencies can be tamed following the discipline of law, the constitution and legacy,” he said.

Disbelief (‘anastha and ashraddha’) is increasing, especially among the educated classes, because they do not have examples to look up to, the RSS Chief added.

Untouchability has no place in the ‘shastras’ (Hindu scriptures) but it exists in practise, he noted.

“If someone, after being fed up with such adamant behavior of Hindu religion, converts to another religion, who is to be blamed,” he asked.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj and Champat Rai, treasurer and secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, respectively; BVG Group Founder Hanmantrao Gaikwad, and Sakal Media Group chairman Abhijit Pawar were also present at the event.