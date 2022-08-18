CUET Phase 4: 8,693 candidates affected as examinations at 13 centres cancelled

The first and second shift examinations of the fourth phase of the CUET (UG) entrance test held on Wednesday were cancelled for 13 centres, affecting 8,693 candidates.

The new date for the examinations will be announced on Thursday. However, the proposed date for the examinations is August 25.

UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the examination was conducted for 1,45,885 candidates in two shifts on Wednesday. Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, shift 1 and shift 2 exams were cancelled at 13 centres.

Out of 1,45,885 candidates in both shifts, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (44033), followed by Delhi with 25,131 students.

The examinations were conducted in one centre each in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Goa, Leh, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura.

The entrance test was conducted across 245 cities, which even included remote cities like Navsari, Itanagar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Araria, Arrah, Begusarai, Bettiah. , Bhabua, Buxar, Jammu, Samastipur, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Kargil, Leh, Morena, Behrampur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sri Ganganagar, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Sonbhadra, Srinagar (Uttarakhand).

Apart from Wednesday, the fourth phase of the CUET (UG) is also to be held on Thursday and Friday. Admit cards were issued to the candidates for these examinations last week. A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will appear for the exam in the fourth phase. So far around 6.31 lakh students have appeared for the CUET (UG) examinations.

Through the CUET (UG), admissions will be given to undergraduate courses in a total of 91 universities, including all central universities in the country. These examinations are being conducted for admission to the first year.

The first phase of CUET UG examinations started on July 15. These examinations will continue till August 30.

According to the UGC chairman, most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. Despite this, there are about 11,000 candidates who could not be given the exam centre or city of their choice. Examinations of all such students have been scheduled for August 30.

The candidates who could not appear in Phase 2 examinations held on August 4, 5, and 6 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the examination centre will be allowed to appear in examinations to be held from August 24 to 30. The admit cards of these students will be issued on August 20.