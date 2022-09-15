CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit card Released; know how to download it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the link to download the CSIR NET admit card 2022 on Tuesday. Aspirants can now visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in and check their hall ticket online.

The exam will be scheduled between September 16 to 18 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and it will be conducted in two shifts, morning (9 am to 12 noon) and evening (3 pm to 6 pm).

Here’s how to download the Admit card:

Step 1 – Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’.

Step 3 – Fill your credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth, and given security code carefully to log in.

Step 4 – Before clicking on the submit button, check all the credentials.

Step 5 – After that, a window will appear with CSIR NET 2022 Hall Ticket. Check every detail mentioned on it.

Step 6 – Download and take a printout of the same.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card as well as take the same ID proof that was used to fill the CSIR NET 2022 application form.

For any queries, candidates can contact through NTA help desk number – 011 40759000 / 69227700 or write at email – [email protected].

Expected date of Result CSIR NET 2022 :

NTA is likely to release CSIR UGC NET results in October and November.

What is CSIR NET Exam :

CSIR NET, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET, stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. This exam determines the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) / Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges.

Only candidates who qualify the NTA CSIR NET exam are eligible to work as a lecturer in the Faculty of Science and Technology.