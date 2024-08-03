CSIR-NPL organises workshop on Aerospace, Electronics, Instrumentation & Strategic Sector

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has organised a three-day workshop on the theme of Aerospace, Electronics, Instrumentation & Strategic Sector (AEISS).

CSIR-NPL has hosted the three-day workshop on the AEISS theme from August 2 to 4 at the NPL campus, as part of its ‘One Week One Theme’ initiative with participating labs CSIR-CSIO, CSIR-CEERI, and CSIR-IIP.

Prof Venugopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, welcomed the attendees. Subsequently, Dr Abhay Anant Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL and AEISS Theme Director, delivered the keynote address.

He elaborated on the AEISS theme, outlining its pivotal role in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swasth Bharat, and Make in India initiatives. He also discussed the projected targets associated with the AEISS theme.

Dr P C Panchariya, Director of CSIR-CEERI, highlighted the crucial role of the AEISS theme in driving industrial growth. He also elaborated on the significance of a single-window system for smooth and straightforward technology transfer.

Dr S K Dubey, the workshop convener, outlined the three-day agenda, which included a student-scientist interaction session, a Startup/MSME/Industry meet, and a focus on Women in AEISS. He concluded by proposing a vote of thanks.

Over 60 students participated in the student-scientist interaction programme. They explored the exhibition and engaged with scientists during the second session. The first day of the event concluded with a science quiz based on the exhibition.