CS directs for speedy disposal of forest clearances of NHAI projects

Chief Secretary R D Dhiman while presiding over a review meeting held here on Wednesday regarding the maintenance of various National Highways in the state and the ongoing projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the state directed for speedy disposal of forest clearances of NHAI projects.

Principal Secretary PWD, Bharat Khera apprised regarding the various ongoing NHAI projects and the details of the works being undertaken by the NH-HPPWD.

Member NHAI, Manoj Kumar who is on a two-day tour in the state was also present in the meeting.

The five four-laning projects being executed in the state through NHAI including Parwanoo-Shimla, Shimla-Mataur, Mandi-Pathankot, Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh and Kiratpur–Manali were discussed in detail and directions were issued to the concerned officials regarding speedy disposal of various matters related to land acquisition and Forest clearances in the construction of these projects.

The Chief Secretary also discussed the issue of maintenance of various National Highways in the state stressing on the restoration of the damages caused due to heavy monsoon and directed NHAI and HPPWD to complete the repair works at war footing.

He expressed his concern over the heavy landslides on Parwanoo-Shimla road and requested NHAI to take up appropriate slope protection work which can withstand the frequent landslides.

Member, NHAI assured that slope protection works would be taken up on priority and completed before the next monsoons. He also assured to release necessary funds for repair and maintenance of the damages caused to the National Highways during the rainy season.