R D Dhiman appointed new Chief Secretary Himachal Pradesh

Indian Administrative Officer (IAS), R D Dhiman is the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh. In a notification issued on Thursday, the 1988-batch IAS officer who held the post of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS)Power and Industry has replaced Ram Subhag Singh (1987-batch IAS officer). Ram Subhag Singh has been appointed as the Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms).

Dhiman hails from Dhalwari district Una in Himachal Pradesh and is due to retire in December this year.

A senior IAS officer of Himachal Cadre, he has a vast experience of more than 31 years. Dhiman has held many important Administrative positions in the state government including ACS Revnue, Forest, Language Art and Culture, Principal Secretary Industry Labour and Employment, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Industries, Education, Agriculture, Chairman, Managing Director (MD) and Member (Administration) of HP State Electricity Board, MD HP Power Corporation Limited, Electronics Development Corporation, HP Financial Corporation, State Industrial Development Corporation, Secretary Rural Development and Panchyati Raj.

A post-graduate in Governance and Development , he did his graduation in Civil Engineering.