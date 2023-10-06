Crystal methamphetamine tablets seized in Mizoram, Myanmarese arrested

The Mizoram Police arrested a Myanmar national and recovered 11.6 kgs of crystal methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 34 crores from his possession, police said on Friday.

Police officials said that Aizawl district special branch of Mizoram police intercepted a car at Zemabawk East and arrested Ropianga (37), a Myanmar national.

On further search, 11.6 Kgs of addictive crystal methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 34 crore were recovered from the vehicle and seized the drugs.

A police official said that the methamphetamine tablets (also called yaba tablet or party tablet), smuggled from Myanmar, contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries, besides India while various types of cough syrups containing codeine phosphate are used as a common drug illegally in Bangladesh.

A Mizoram police statement said that drug smuggling continues to be a major cause of concern to our society.

With a view to improve general policing as a whole and in the preparation for peaceful and smooth conduct of general elections to the Mizoram Assembly, Mizoram Police has also made all out efforts in the fight against this menace, resulting in significant seizures as well, it said.

Mizoram assembly elections are likely to be held in November or December this year.

“While we are committed to supply disruption, we continuously need and seek support of the public, civil society and all other stakeholders to make all out efforts for demand reduction and in identification and apprehension of drug smugglers/peddlers.

All stakeholders are earnestly requested for their active support and participation by strengthening law enforcement agencies by informing any illegal activities. Together we can and we will achieve the dream of Drug Free Mizoram,” the statement said.