Cruiser witness Prabhakar Sail dies

In a stunning development, Prabhakar Sail – a ‘panch witness’ in the infamous Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids on the Cordelia Cruise ship last October – has died owing to a suspected heart attack, here on Saturday.

Sail, in his mid-40s, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mahul, Chembur, according to his lawyer Tushar Khandare.

Soon after the October 2 raids aboard the cruiser, Sail had created a sensation accusing the then NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of various irregularities, allegations of extortion from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan whose son Aryan was among those detained and later arrested.

Besides Aryan Khan, around 19 others were nabbed and Sail – a personal bodyguard of an independent witness and Bharatiya Janata Party activist K. P. Gosavi – had later made several shocking revelations that raised questions on the raids.

Incidentally, after the claims by Sail and later the serial exposes made by Minister Nawab Malik, Gosavi came under a cloud and was arrested by the Pune Police in a cheating case.