CRPF’s IED management team conducts assessment of blast site in NW Delhi

A day after the explosion near the wall of Central Reserve Police Force school in North West Delhi’s Prashant Vihar, a team of CRPF officials from the Institute of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) management Pune, arrived at the site on Monday and conducted a ground assessment as part of the investigation, sources said.

The specialized team is said to be on the spot to better assess the explosion, and do some in depth digging into its origin, the kind of explosives and purpose etc.

The Delhi Police’s FIR filed in this incident mentions that the blast has been caused by ‘unidentified’ substance.The explosion, which occurred on Sunday morning, close to the school boundary, had caused damage to its wall, nearby shops and cars. However, there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident, the police said.

As per an FIR filed by the police, the blast left a hole in the school’s boundary wall, shattered window panes, and damaged signboards of shops opposite the school. During the initial inspection, a suspicious white powder was discovered near the explosion site, while there was a foul smell around the explosion site when the police initially reached the spot, sources said.

On Sunday, a NSG bomb squad and a team of the NIA were also present at the spot to assist the investigation in view of exploring all the angles into the probe.The central agencies are likely to submit their reports to the Union Home Ministry in this regard, sources said.

The police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to zero down on the suspects. Sources indicate that the explosive was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a pit near the school’s wall approximately one foot deep, and was then covered with garbage to avoid detection.

According to the police, it was around 7.47 am on Sunday that a PCR call was received about the incident mentioning a loud blast sound and white fumes of smoke following the blast. The area was accordingly cordoned- off and all the necessary protocols were initiated.