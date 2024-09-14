CRPF trooper commits suicide in Chhattisgarh, 5th case in 20 days

A CRPF trooper, Vipul Bhuyan, shot himself with his service rifle at the Gadhiras camp in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday morning, continuing the disturbing trend of suicides among security personnel in the state. Bhuyan (35), a native of Assam, was posted at the 226th battalion in Gadhiras and had returned from leave just two days ago.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Bhuyan went to the camp’s bathroom around 6 am and shot himself. Fellow personnel rushed to the scene and found him critically injured. Bhuyan was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent for postmortem, and further inquiries are continuing.

The incident, under the Gadhiras police station’s jurisdiction, marks the fifth such case in 20 days, resulting in four fatalities, including troopers from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and CRPF. One police constable remains critical after a similar attempt.

The reason behind Bhuyan taking this extreme step remains unclear, but reports suggest he was visibly distressed since returning from leave. The rising suicides among security personnel have sparked concerns, prompting authorities to consider mental health interventions to address psychological pressure on those deployed in conflict-affected Chhattisgarh.