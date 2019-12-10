In yet another incident, a soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed on election duty in Jharkhand, shot dead two of his seniors and injured two others in Bokaro late on Monday.

The incident took place at the ‘charlie’ company of the 226th battalion of the CRPF in Bokaro.

An Assistant Commandant-rank officer and an Assistant Sub-Inspector were killed while two troopers were injured in the fratricidal incident that took place at 9:30 pm on Monday, officials said.

The alleged perpetrator is amongst the injured, they added.

The reason behind the incident is not known and an inquiry has been ordered into the shooting case.

Earlier on Monday, a soldier belonging to the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) shot dead his company commander before killing himself. Another person received a bullet injury.

Last week, six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two others injured after one of them opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP’s 45thbattalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from Chhattisgarh.

The soldier, who allegedly opened fire at others, shot himself dead.

While the reason for the dispute is unclear, it is suspected that the soldier was upset over not getting leave. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

