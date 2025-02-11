CRPF jawan critically injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh amid local body elections

Amid heightened security for local body elections, Naxal insurgents struck again in Southern Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday, injuring a CRPF jawan in a targeted IED blast. The attack, which occurred in the Aranpur police station area, has reignited concerns over Naxal violence disrupting democratic processes in the Bastar region.

Head Constable M N Shukla of the CRPF’s 231st Battalion sustained critical leg injuries after stepping on a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED) during an area domination operation near Kamalpost. The team was returning from a search operation based on intelligence about the Naxal presence in the region.

“The jawan’s legs were severely mangled, with only bones remaining. He was airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment,” said ASP R K Burman, confirming the gravity of the situation. Security forces have intensified combing operations in the area, but no arrests have been reported yet.

The blast occurred on the day of urban body elections in Chhattisgarh, underscoring persistent threats in Naxal strongholds. Aranpur, the site of Tuesday’s attack, is infamous for the devastating 2023 IED blast that killed 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver. That attack, executed by a “small action team” of Naxalites, left a 7-foot crater on the road and scattered body parts 70 metres away, a grim reminder of the region’s volatility.

This year alone, the Bastar division has witnessed several IED incidents. On January 6, six DRG jawans and a driver were killed in Bijapur. On January 17, two BSF personnel were injured in Narayanpur. On February 4, two security personnel were wounded in Bijapur.

The attack highlights the precarious balance between security operations and democratic exercises in conflict zones. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by 2026, ground realities reflect a protracted struggle. Meanwhile, the morale of the security forces remains high, especially after the successful operation in Gariyaband district and the neutralisation of 31 Naxal insurgents in Bijapur’s Indravati National Forest on February 9.