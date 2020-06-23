A CRPF jawan was martyred during an encounter in which two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that on a credible police input operation was initiated by the Police in the village Bandzoo early this morning.

Army and CRPF were also involved in the operation against the terrorists.

A CRPF jawan was injured in exchange of fire and later he succumbed, said the DGP. Identity of the killed terrorists was being established.

Army’s spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that two AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the killed terrorists.