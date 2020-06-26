A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a eight-year-old boy were killed when terrorists attacked a security forces team in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said police.

The terrorists fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF 90 battalion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district around 12 noon, a police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police took to Twitter and said, “Terrorists fired upon CRPF party at Bijbehara, Anantnag resulting in death of a minor boy and a CRPF personnel. Area cordoned off. Case registered.”

Both the injured were taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where both of them succumbed, the official said.

The CRPF personnel has been identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier, a CRPF Head Constable Kale Sunil was killed during an encounter in which two terrorists were killed on Tuesday, in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the minor boy’s killing.

Abdullah tweeted, “An innocent…boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir. His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic and condemned without reservation.”

In yet another incident today, the security forces killed a terrorist in a gun battle in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district, police said.

According to the officials the encounter is took place in Chewa Ullar area of Tral, which began on Thursday evening.