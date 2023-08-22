Crowds cheer as Rahul walks around Leh’s main market

Ladakhi supporters accompanied Rahul Gandhi in large numbers as he walked into the main market of Leh after meeting Army veterans in the town.

People swarmed around the Congress leader as he went around the main bazaar where he purchased some local fruits and also met the women vegetable sellers.

He was cheered as he waved the National Flag from the balcony of a restaurant where he met Army veterans and discussed various issues with them. Hundreds of supporters gathered on the street cheering and raising slogans to get a glimpse of the Congress leader.

Rahul wrote on his social media account: “Bharat Jodo’ is deeply rooted in every Indian’s heart and mind. The resonating chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoing through the streets of Leh serves as a strong example of this unity. No power can suppress this voice, brimming with affection and camaraderie.”

Rahul came out in Leh’s main market on Monday evening when the crowd received him with warmth. He interacted with people in the market and also tried to strike a chord with local youth by letting them take selfies with him.

Rahul’s interaction with the Army veterans came days after he hit out at the Modi Government saying its claim that not an inch of Indian land in Ladakh had been usurped by China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) troops “is not true”.

Sunday morning, after performing prayers at the Pangong Lake to mark his father Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Rahul said, “The locals here are concerned about China taking their land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here,” Rahul said.

He is on the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Ladakh as he was unable to cover Ladakh during his earlier leg of the yatra of due to logistics issues. He reached Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit but extended the stay till 25 August to visit Kargil. Moreover, this is Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories— J&K and Ladakh.

Rahul is visiting places riding on a KTM 390 Adventure motorbike. On Monday, he visited the 17,982 ft high Kahrdung-La (Pass) which is about 40 km from Leh. He mingled with locals and tourists at one of the world’s highest passes. The Pass is the gateway to the Nubra Valley beyond which lies the Siachen Glacier which is the world’s highest battlefield.

He also visited the recently-opened world’s highest-altitude retail outlet of Indian oil at a height of 12, 933 ft. where he had a group photo with locals and tourists.