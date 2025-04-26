Cross-border tensions: Pakistan continues firing across LoC for second day

Cross-border firing between the Indian and Pakistani armies continued for the second consecutive day across the Line of Control (LoC).

A statement from the Indian Army said that during the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts along the LoC in Kashmir.

“Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms. No casualties have been reported,” the statement added.

Following the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, security forces have launched massive counter-insurgency operations in the Valley, which include door-to-door search operations.

According to media reports, operations are being carried out across South Kashmir, including Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

It was also reported that intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists amidst the ongoing escalation.

The individuals on the list, aged between 20 and 40 years, are reportedly linked to Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), providing logistical and ground-level support.

The names include Adil Rehman Dentoo (21), Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28), Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23), Haris Nazir (20), Aamir Nazir Wani (20), Yawar Ahmed Bhat, Asif Ahmed Khanday (24), Naseer Ahmed Wani (21), Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27), Aamir Ahmed Dar, Adnan Safi Dar, Zubair Ahmed Wani (39), Haroon Rashid Ganai (32), and Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29).

Meanwhile, police have detained at least 175 suspects from the Anantnag district. Speaking to the media, a police spokesperson said the detainees include overground workers, relatives of active militants, and suspects from across Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom were released after preliminary investigation.

The spokesperson further stated that the search operation is being jointly conducted by Anantnag Police, the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other security agencies.

“As part of these operations, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspects have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities,” the police officer said.