Criminals and goons fleeing UP under Yogi Govt: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that earlier there was an atmosphere of fear in western UP, but now under the Yogi Government, criminals and goons are fleeing the state.

Elaborating further, he said businessmen were forced to flee the state leaving behind their land, shops, and houses. But now under the Yogi Government, goons and mafia are migrating from here. Traders are doing their business without fear and women are feeling safe. “In 2013, when I came here, riots, smuggling of cows and goons ruled western UP. Now, fear, riots and cow smuggling have been replaced with One District One Product has started,” he added.

Pointing out that while traders were migrating from western UP and Hindus were migrating from Kairana, the home minister said, “Now that you have removed the Samajwadi Party government businessmen and Hindus and goons are migrating from here. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has worked to strengthen the law and order situation in the entire state,” he added.

Making a reference to terrorist incidents in the country in the previous regimes, the Union home minister said, “Earlier Aliya, Malia, and Jamaliya used to come every day from Pakistan. They would leave after detonating bombs. After Modi’s arrival, they again made a mistake and carried out a blast in Pulwama forgetting that there was no Manmohan Singh government. The Modi Government carried out a surgical strike.”

Shah, in the rally, made it clear that the biggest reason for Modi becoming prime minister in 2014 and 2019 was Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh gave 73 seats in 2014 and 65 seats in 2019 and hence Modi became prime minister, he said and added that this time the NDA would win 80 seats in UP neither 73 nor 65.

Addressing the election rally here on Friday, the home minister said after 500 years, on this Ram Navami, Ram Lalla would celebrate his birthday in his grand temple instead of a tent. “The SP and the BSP, along with Congress, continued to oppose the Ram temple. The Ram temple was completed under the Modi Government,” he added.

He said the Opposition kept opposing us and the Ram Mandir. After the construction of the temple, the Opposition was invited for consecration. Even after this, they did not participate in this event as they were afraid of losing their vote bank.

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government, not only the Ram temple but also the Baba Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was renovated. Apart from this, reconstruction of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham was also done. Work is being done to build Somnath temple. He said under the leadership of Modi, terrorism and Naxalism were ended within 10 years.

The home minister said that Narendra Modi ji has done the work of providing houses to more than 4 crore people. Gas cylinders have been given to 14 crore people.

He said that the Modi Government took the country’s economy from 11th to fifth position in 10 years. If Modi becomes PM for the third time, he will reach the third position. Modi has made one lakh poor sisters millionaires.

Shah said that airports are being built all over UP. Expressways and six lanes are being constructed in UP. The government is working to provide electricity to 80 lakh villagers. Modi government has done the work of providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to more than three crore poor people. Apart from this, 2 crore toilets were built in 10 years. 14 crore beneficiaries are taking its benefits.

Attacking the Congress, the home minister said, “Congress’s Kharge ji says that people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have nothing to do with Kashmir. I want to tell them that every child of Moradabad is ready to sacrifice their life for Kashmir. For 70 years, Congress kept feeding Article 370 in its lap like a child. You made Modi ji the Prime Minister for the second time and Modi ji abolished Article 370 on August 5, 2019.”