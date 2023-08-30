Criminal injured in exchange of fire in UP’s Etawah: Police

An alleged criminal was injured after an encounter took place between the police and miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, a senior police officer said.

It was later discovered that the injured criminal had been absconding from the Kannauj district and many cases under the Gangster Act were registered against him.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar, the accused sustained a bullet injury after an encounter took place with the police in Etawah in the late hours of Tuesday.

Giving information about the incident, the SSP said that a police party was on routine checking near Chaubia area in Etawah police station limits when the two men arrived in a two-wheeler.

The police asked the bike riders to stop, but one of them started firing on the police.

The police retaliated and opened fire, during which one of the miscreant sustained a bullet injury.

During the encounter, the other accomplice took advantage of the darkness and managed to escape from the spot, said police.

Police further said that the injured miscreant was later sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A bike, pistol, cartridges and a mobile were recovered from the possession of the accused, said police.

The whole matter is being investigated, and further details into the matter are underway, added police.