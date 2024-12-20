Crime Branch to investigate Parliamentary scuffle complaints against Gandhi

The Delhi Police on Friday confirmed that the investigation into the parliamentary scuffle, including complaints filed by both the BJP and Congress, has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The altercation, which occurred on the steps of the Parliament building, involved a heated face-off between opposition MPs and members of the NDA. The scuffle allegedly resulted in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and MP Mukesh Rajput.

Following the incident, the BJP lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “physical assault and incitement” and calling for charges of attempted murder and other offenses to be filed.

An FIR has now been registered against Gandhi based on the BJP’s complaint. The Delhi Police took action on Thursday, hours after the BJP formally submitted its allegations.