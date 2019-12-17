Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the credit for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya doesn’t go to any single party and his party had laid the foundation for the temple.

Raut’s remarks came a day after the BJP president Amit Shah during a rally in Jharkhand said that a grand Ram Temple would come up in Ayodhya with four months.

On the second day of the winter session of Maharashtra Assembly, a question was asked by the Sena leader about Shah’s remarks on the construction of the temple on which he said, “Amit Shah has said it right that the Ram temple will surely be seen touching the sky. But the foundation work for the temple has been done by the Shiv Sena.”

When asked what this means that the credit for the construction of the temple goes to BJP, he said, “No, the credit goes to lakhs and crores of karsevaks, including the VHP, sadhus, saints, BJP workers, the credit goes to all, not just one party.”

The House was adjourned as a ruckus broke out between the Sena and BJP members.

Read: Maha Assembly adjourned after scuffle breaks out between BJP, Sena members

The BJP members marched to the Legislature building carrying flex posters printed with a ‘Saamana’ report demanding the aid of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and floods.