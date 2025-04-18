Create in India Challenge has evolved into a global movement: Govt

The Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season 1, launched as a flagship initiative under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), is gearing up for a spectacular finale at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, from 1 to 4 May.

With registrations now officially closed for all 32 challenges, the CIC has achieved a significant milestone, receiving nearly 1 lakh registrations, including over 1,100 international participants.

The challenges have attracted entries from over 60 countries, reflecting the global appeal and reach of this pioneering initiative. From this exceptional pool of talent, 750 finalists will be given the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and outcomes at Creatosphere, a specially curated platform featuring innovation across animation, comics, AI, XR, gaming, music, and more, as part of WAVES 2025. The winners of these challenges will be conferred the prestigious ‘WAVES Creator Awards’ in a grand red carpet ceremony on Day 2 of the event.

The Creatosphere at WAVES will witness remarkable global participation, with 43 international finalists showcasing their talents, adding a truly international dimension to this celebration of creativity.

These finalists represent over 20 countries, including Argentina, Nepal, Germany, Bermuda (BOT), the United States, Greece, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Laos, Thailand, Tajikistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Russia, the Maldives, Malaysia, and Japan. Notably, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Tajikistan each contributed six finalists, followed by five each from Indonesia and the Maldives, and four from Mauritius. The United States is represented by two finalists, while Russia, Canada, Argentina, Laos, Malaysia, Bermuda, Egypt, Thailand, and the United Kingdom have one finalist each. This diverse international presence underscores the global appeal and growing reach of the Create in India Challenge.

In India, the challenges saw enthusiastic participation from across all 28 states and eight Union Territories, underscoring the truly national footprint of the initiative. The list of finalists across the challenges reflects remarkable regional representation, with participants hailing from across the country, from Assam and Meghalaya in the East to Gujarat in the West and from Himachal Pradesh in the North to Kerala in the South.

Celebrating the energy of youth, the Create in India challenges are overwhelmingly driven by young creators predominantly in their 20s, reflecting a vibrant ecosystem of college students, early-career professionals, and teen innovators. With the youngest finalist just 12 years old and the oldest at 66, the initiative showcases a truly inclusive creative platform that transcends age.

The Create in India initiative champions grassroots innovation while celebrating diversity in purpose and participation. From making education accessible through the Innovate 2 Educate Challenge to reviving India’s textile legacy with “Make the World Wear Khadi”, the challenges span tradition and technology. “India: A Bird’s Eye View” captures the nation’s spirit through breathtaking aerial visuals by filmmakers and Drone Didis, using drone technology for storytelling and community empowerment.

As excitement for WAVES 2025 reaches its crescendo, the Create in India Challenge has emerged as a powerful expression of India’s creative ambition, unlocking new opportunities for talent and reaffirming the nation’s rising leadership in the global media and entertainment landscape. With its vibrant mix of Indian and international participation, the Create in India Challenge has grown into a dynamic global platform, empowering voices across regions and generations, and truly embodying the government’s vision that “WAVES should reach every home and every heart.”