Minister reviews arrangements for WAVES Summit in Mumbai in May

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan chaired a Review Meeting in Mumbai today for the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

Nodal officers for the event from the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra participated in the review meeting held at the Jio World Convention Centre. The progress on the various activities under the four pillars of WAVES, ie, Broadcasting and Infotainment, AVGC-XR, Digital Media and Innovation, and Films, was discussed during the meeting.

The work being undertaken under various initiatives such as WAVES Bazar, WAVEX, Bharat Pavilion, Create in India Challenges, and others was assessed, and the way forward was deliberated upon. Nodal officers for various verticals briefed the Minister regarding the progress of preparations. On the occasion, Mr Murugan also assessed the on-ground preparations of the event at the Summit venue.

The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a milestone event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, will be hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai from May 1-4.

WAVES is set to magnify India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation. Industries and sectors in focus include Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR).