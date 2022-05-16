Crash course for Haryana MLAs to take IT schemes to grassroots level

To ensure smooth implementation of information technology (IT) related schemes at the grassroots level, Haryana government has taken an initiative to organise an orientation programme for members of the state Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Speaking about the programme, an official spokesperson said it will be organised on 17 May at 3 pm at Haryana Niwas, Sector-3, Chandigarh. “In the programme, information will be given to the MLAs regarding 14 IT projects so that they can get the implementation of these projects related to public interest done at the grassroots level and make maximum people aware about it,” he said.

In this orientation programme, information regarding Village Darshan, Nagar Darshan, CM Relief Fund Assistance for Medical Emergency, Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, Old Age Samman Allowance, Yellow Ration Card, Ayushman Bharat, Haryana Engineering Works Portal, Online Transfer Policy, Parivar Pehchan Patra, Caste Proof Information, Meri Fasal Mera Byora, e-kharid and Auto Appeal software will be provided to the MLAs by experts.

The spokesperson said a majority of the schemes and services of the state government are online now through which “the government is ensuring corruption-free, transparent and accountable good governance”. He said digital governance has emerged as an effective tool of good governance. Now, the people do not have to make rounds of government offices to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.

“Many new initiatives of digital-governance have been taken by the government in every field like agriculture, industry, health, education, social security etc. to ensure maximum governance. There is no department or area left in the state in which digital governance has not been adopted,” he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that the government has taken a pledge to uplift the last person in the queue. They are reaching out to every citizen so that he/she gets the benefits of government services at his/her doorstep.

He said it is generally said that ‘the thirsty goes to the well to quench his thirst’, but now, the government will go to every person to ensure that the eligible beneficiary is able to avail the benefits of these schemes.

“Our aim is to strengthen the system” Khattar said, adding the government wants to minimise involvement of people in government functioning by using technology. The CM said today the world is moving towards the era of technology, so special attention has been paid to the field of IT.