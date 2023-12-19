Crackdown on Rohingya, illegal Bangladeshi settlers in J&K

In a crackdown on illegally settled Rohingyas and their facilitators across the Jammu division on Tuesday, the police booked more than 30 persons, including women, and conducted searches at several places.

Arrests have also been made in the sensitive Poonch and Rajouri districts bordering Pakistan.

FIRs were registered and action initiated against all those who have been providing shelter and facilitating the Rohingyas avail of government benefits.

During the searches, illegally acquired Indian identity documents like PAN cards, Aadhar cards, bank documents, domicile certificates among other incriminating materials were seized, the police said.

In Jammu, FIRs were lodged in the Satwari, Trikuta Nagar, Bagh-e-Bahu, Channi Himmat, Nowabad, Domana and Nagrota police stations. In these FIRs people, who have been found providing shelter to foreigners (Rohingyas), have been booked.

The searches were conducted as per procedure in the presence of magistrates at different locations of the Jammu district where the non citizens are accommodated and also at the residential places of the facilitators.

The police warned of stringent action against all such defaulters in future.

The police booked ten Rohingyas and Bangladesh nationals illegally settled in the Doda district.

The Doda District Police said in a special drive to check activities of foreigners, FIRs have been registered against Rohingyas and Bangladesh nationals and their facilitators.

They had illegally procured Indian documents like, Domicile Certificates, Aadhar Cards, Ration Cards, Voter ID Cards and PAN Cards etc and were illegally staying in District Doda.

Five Rohingya women have been booked at Bhaderwah. They are identified as Raheela Begum, Shakeela Bano, Jahan Ara, Meem Bano and Muskan Banoo (all Myanmar residents).

Similarly, in a remote area, a case FIR No. 93/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Gandoh against four Rohingya women and their facilitators, namely Zavaira Begum, Shabnam Begum, Noor Bhar and Zeenat Begum of Myanmar.

An inquiry has been conducted and it emerged that these Rohingyas managed to enter the District Doda and illegally procured Indian identity documents by disclosing their identity as permanent resident of the Doda district, the police said.

A Bangladeshi woman, Nusrat Jahan, a resident of Dhaka, has been arrested in Bhaderwah.

Two Rohingyas and their facilitators have been arrested in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).

The police said one person, Lal Din, has been arrested from laam area of Nowshera for facilitating a Rohingya women namely Haleema of Mayanmar.

After collecting adequate evidences proving his involvement in the instant case, the police has arrested of Lal Din and is questioning him.

More than 14,000 Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals are illegally settled in Jammu and Kashmir. A detention center for Rohingyas has been established in the Kathua district.

Four persons have been arrested in the Poonch district bordering Pakistan.

The police said among the arrested was a Rohingya, Mohammad Numaan of Tang Bazar, District Bothi Dang Arkaan, Myanmar, who was living in village Dhargloon since 2013 and married to a local woman, Farzana Kosser in 2016. They were in possession of fake documents, the police said.