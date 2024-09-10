Crackdown on negligent and corrupt consolidation officials in UP; three suspended

In a decisive move to reinforce his zero-tolerance policy against negligence and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against officials involved in irregularities in the consolidation process.

On the CM’s instructions, three officials, including two consolidation officers, have been suspended for delays, negligence, and irregularities in handling consolidation-related cases.

Additionally, several others face disciplinary action, with chargesheets issued against them.

Consolidation Commissioner GS Naveen informed here on Tuesday that Assistant Consolidation Officer Akhilesh Chandra Srivastava has been suspended for irregularities in preparing the initial consolidation plan in Baithwalia village, Maharajganj. A departmental action has also been initiated against him. The Deputy Director of Consolidation has been instructed to rectify these irregularities and expedite pending inspections through Gram Adalat.

In Banda’s Silehta village, Consolidation Officer Shailendra Srivastava has been suspended for similar complaints, with recommendations for further departmental action. Moreover, an additional charge sheet has been issued against Assistant Consolidation Officer Arun Narayan Singh, previously suspended for irregularities in the same village.

Disciplinary measures are also being taken against then Consolidator Kamta Prasad, who is now serving as Assistant Consolidation Officer, along with further action against Consolidation Lekhpal Vikas Singh and Consolidation Officer Rana Pratap, who were already under suspension.

The Consolidation Commissioner further informed that farmers from various villages had raised concerns about irregularities in the ongoing consolidation process in Bijnor. Following an investigation report by the District Magistrate, a Directorate-level committee was formed to further probe the matter.

The investigation confirmed the complaints, leading to the suspension of Vijay Kumar, the then Settlement Officer, who is currently serving as Settlement Officer Consolidation in Muzaffarnagar. Disciplinary action has been initiated against him, and the Deputy Director of Consolidation has been instructed to address the irregularities.

Additionally, a letter has been sent to the government recommending disciplinary action against Devendra Singh, Settlement Officer Consolidation of Gonda, for failing to resolve cases and demonstrating lax supervision.

The Consolidation Commissioner also noted that the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation had reported irregularities by Consolidation Lekhpal Rajendra Kumar Yadav of Mirzapur. In response, Yadav’s affiliation was immediately terminated, and the Settlement Officer Consolidation of Mirzapur has been directed to take disciplinary action against him.

In another case, based on the report from the District Magistrate of Azamgarh, disciplinary actions have been ordered against the Consolidation Officer (Retd.) Shail Rajeev Kamal, Assistant Consolidation Officer (Retd.) Mohan Lal Srivastava, Radheshyam Verma, Chakradhar Trigunayat, and Jainendra Pratap, were found guilty of lax supervision and negligence in consolidation work.

Furthermore, an explanation has been demanded from the Deputy Director of Consolidation for failing to submit the investigation report regarding irregularities in consolidation work in Muzaffarnagar, which has been pending for the last ten years. The report pertains to the then Consolidation Officer, Virendra Prakash, who is currently serving as Assistant Consolidation Officer.