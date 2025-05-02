Crackdown on illegal madrasas & encroachments continues in UP districts bordering Nepal

In a determined push to uphold the law and maintain order, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on illegal madrasas, mosques, and other unauthorised religious structures on the Indo-Nepal border.

Acting on directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joint teams from the Revenue and Police departments have been conducting raids across multiple locations, identifying and removing illegal encroachments, officials here confirmed on Friday.

Madrasas operating without recognition and in violation of prescribed standards are being sealed, while unauthorised religious structures built on government land are being demolished as per legal procedures. So far, hundreds of illegal constructions have been targeted under this campaign, with strict action being taken in each case.

The drive remains ongoing, reinforcing the government’s zero-tolerance stance on unlawful encroachments and unregulated religious establishments.

Sources said in the Shravasti district, five illegal madrasas were sealed on Thursday, bringing the total number of actions taken so far to 41. Authorities have also cleared illegal temporary and permanent encroachments within 15 kilometers of the Nepal border. On Thursday alone, eight such actions were carried out, with 139 total cases handled so far. In villages like Bhartha and Roshan Garh in Bhinga tehsil, illegal mosques built on government land were demolished.

Action also continued in the Pilibhit district. In Balrampur, eight madrasas were served notices, three illegal structures at shrines (mazars) were removed, and five more were issued notices. A total of 16 illegal encroachments were identified, and three were demolished. At one location, an Eidgah built without permission is also under review. So far, 20 madrasas have been found violating norms and not following the required curriculum—they have all been shut down. Two other madrasas that failed to submit records within the given one-week deadline have also been served notices.

In Bahraich, eight encroachments were removed on Wednesday and Thursday from the tehsils of Nanpara and Mihipurwa. In total, 135 illegal structures have been demolished so far. Previously, five other madrasas were also sealed. In three cases on Thursday, the encroachments were removed voluntarily by the individuals involved.

Furthermore, action was taken against 17 illegal religious structures—this includes three mosques and 14 unregistered madrasas in Siddharthnagar district.