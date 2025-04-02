Crackdown on e-rickshaws in UP: 1,007 seized, 3,093 challans issued on Day 2

To ensure smooth traffic flow and uphold law and order, the Uttar Pradesh administration continued its crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws on Wednesday.

State Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh stated that on the second day of the drive, 1,007 e-rickshaws were seized, and challans were issued to 3,093 violators.

Notably, the month-long statewide campaign began on Tuesday following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive. According to the Transport Commissioner, on Tuesday, the first day of the campaign, authorities seized 915 e-rickshaws and issued challans to 3,035. He affirmed that the crackdown would continue alongside an awareness campaign to educate the public.

The campaign’s nodal officer, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Sanjay Singh, reported that on Wednesday, enforcement teams took action against 444 illegal e-rickshaws in the Agra division, 377 in Lucknow, 277 in Kanpur, 257 in Ghaziabad, 216 in Jhansi, 161 in Varanasi, 140 in Aligarh, 135 in Ayodhya, and 120 in Moradabad.