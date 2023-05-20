CPM slams Congress for not inviting Kerala CM for swearing-in ceremony

The CPI-M has criticized the Congress for not inviting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 20.

Saturday’s ceremony in Bengaluru will have the presence of at least nine Chief Ministers including MK Stalin and Nitish Kumar but Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwval were not invited for the ceremony.

Three leaders from non-Congress parties in Kerala have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress chief minister and other ministers in Karnataka. LDF’s Kerala Congress Mani wing leader Jose K Mani, Indian Union Muslim League president Sadikhali Thangal and RSP leader NK Premachandran have been invited.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary A Raja have also been invited.

Senior CPI-M leader and former minister AK Balan said that not inviting Kerala Chief Minister for Karnataka CM’s oath-taking ceremony is an act of political indecency.

LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan said the Congress action has proved that it cannot carry out the mission of bringing together secular democratic forces of the country against the BJP’s fascist policies.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Jayarajan asked what anti-BJP stand the Congress is having now.