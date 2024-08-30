CPM, Kerala Govt protecting MLA accused of rape: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday launched a scathing attack on the CPI-M and the state government for protecting MLA Mukesh, a rape accused.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said that there is a power group working in the CPI-M too and that they are fully protecting the accused people.

Alleging that the CPI-M is fully protecting the accused, Satheesan said that the CPM-led state government is responsible for the disgrace of Malayalam cinema.

Even though those who have faced sexual harassment have bravely come forward and revealed the travails they encountered, there is no legal solution being provided to them on the part of the government, Satheesan said.

There is no response from the the Chief Minister, despite the pressure from party men for the resignation of Kollam MLA Mukesh, who is facing rape charges, he said.

“I am wondering what the message the CPI-M is giving by protecting Mukesh,” he said.

In this connection, Congress leader Anil Akkara has demanded a change of the judge, who is hearing actor Mukesh’s anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case.

Anil Akkara has filed a complaint with the High Court Registrar, stating that Judge Honey M Varghese’s affiliations with the CPI-M could compromise the fairness of the proceedings.

Judge Honey M Varghese, who is hearing the case, is the daughter of CPI-M Thrissur District Secretary M M Varghese. She also contested the Pananchery Grama Panchayat election as a CPI-M candidate, Anil Akkara said in the complaint.

Meanwhile, the police have booked actor Jayasurya in another case of sexual harassment based on a complaint filed by a junior artist.

The case was registered by the Karamana police here on the basis of a complaint by the artist, who alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment by the actor years ago at a movie location in Thodupuzha.

The actor was earlier booked by the Cantonment police for alleged sexual harassment of a Kochi-based actress, who worked in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry.

Based on her complaint, the special investigation team had recorded her statement and registered cases against seven people, including Jayasurya who had allegedly harassed her.