CPM has become a mafia group: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Sunday alleged that the CPI-M has become a mafia group, which does not hesitate to do anything against its political opponents.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said it is with the intention of subverting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that the CPI-M is providing training to make bombs to its cadres.

The senior Congress leader asked as to what is the difference between the CPI-M and the terrorist organizations that give bomb-making training to their cadres.

He made the allegation in the backdrop of the incident in which one person was killed and three injured when a crude bomb they were allegedly making got exploded on Friday at Moolaithodu near Panoor in Kerala’s Kannur district.

He said the CPI-M local leaders had visited the house of Sherin, who was killed during the bomb-making. However, party secretary MV Govindan said that his party had nothing to do with the bomb-making in Panoor.

Satheesan said the CPI-M did the same in TP Chandrasekaran murder case. The CPI-M leadership said the party had no role in the murder of TP Chandrasekharan and at the same time party leaders gave protection to the killers, he said.

He asked the CPI-M leadership to clarify as to who was their real target of attack by using these bombs.

As the pact signed between RSS and CPI-M under the initiation of the Chief Minister is in force, we believe the UDF and the Congress leaders will be the target, Satheesan said.

“The onus to answer our question is on the LDF candidate in Vadakara, who posed for a photo with the bomb maker,” Satheesan said.

The Congress brought up a photo showing Sherin with CPI-M Vatakara candidate KK Shailaja during recent election campaigning.

CPI-M Panoor area committee member Sudheer Kumar and Poyiloor local committee member A Ashokan reportedly paid a visit to Sherin’s house at Kaivelikkal in Panoor.

Govindan reiterated that his party has no involvement in the bomb making in Pannor, dismissing the accusations levelled against the party.

“The party is not linked with the blast,” Govindan said on Sunday. He ignored questions about CPI-M leaders’ visit to Sherin’s house. “I don’t know about that,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Kattintavida Sherin (35). His friends, Vineesh and Vinod, remain in a critical condition. Another injured, Ashwanth, has also been hospitalised.

The Congress and the BJP alleged that the four were associated with the CPI-M but the Left party distanced itself from the men.

Police have arrested four persons, Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj, in connection with the explosion and booked a case against around 10 people including Sherin for making bombs.

BJP state secretary Prakash Babu has responded to Govindan’s statement that his party has no role in Panoor bomb blast, with a post on the Facebook along with the video of a Red Volunteer March.

“Do you know who leads the Red Volunteer March from the front,” Prakash Babu asks, and says that the main accused Amal, who was arrested in the case, is leading the Red Volunteer March.