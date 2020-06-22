The CPI(M) on Monday suspended its party MLA in Rajasthan Balwan Poonia for one year with immediate effect citing indiscipline during the Rajya Sabha polls as the main reason for taking the action.

In a party press release, state secretary Amra Ram said that the MLA has also been given a show cause notice and seven days time to submit his explanation on the same.

“The action has been taken after discussing the matter with party leaders against the indiscipline shown by the MLA in the recent Rajya Sabha polls,” he added.

Official sources said that Poonia did cast the vote without seeking permission from party leaders. However, another party MLA Girdharilal Mahiya did not come to cast his vote citing health reasons.

Rajya Sabha polls were held on June 19 in which CPI(M) MLA Poonia voted in favour of the Congress.

The Congress won two seats while the BJP grabbed one seat in the elections after MLAs from both parties were sent for camping in plush resorts to avoid poaching.