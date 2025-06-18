CPI(M) Slams US and G-7 Over Belligerent Statements on Iran

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Wednesday strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s “belligerent statements on Iran,” warning that “such rhetoric could escalate tensions and push the West Asia region towards war and instability.”

“It is highly deplorable that President Trump is now openly threatening to assassinate Iranian leaders and demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender. The large-scale mobilisation of US military fleets in West Asia further signals the United States’ readiness to join Israel in launching attacks on Iran. These developments are dangerous and risk pushing the region and the world to the brink of a devastating war,” the CPI(M) said in a statement issued by the party’s Politbureau.

“It is reprehensible that the G-7 blames Iran while it shuts its eyes to Israel’s acts of aggression. It is evident that Israel bears primary responsibility for the rising tensions and ongoing instability in West Asia,” the Left Party asserted.

“The international community must act urgently to pressure the US and Israel to cease their aggressive actions and return to diplomacy,” the CPI(M) urged the global community.

Urging the BJP-led government to abandon its “pro-US, pro-Israel foreign policy stance,” the CPI(M) further said: “ A genuine commitment to the Global South requires solidarity with other nations to collectively demand an immediate end to Israel’s aggression and that of its principal backer, the United States.”