CPI(M) demands government not to use religion to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday demanded the government not to use religion to identify illegal migrants and follow laid out procedures in dealing with undocumented Bangladeshi migrants.

“The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the inhuman ‘push-back’ and deportation of suspected Bangladeshi citizens. The government should deal with those who have entered the country illegally according to the well-laid out procedures,” the Left party said in a statement.

Advertisement

Demanding the government “not to use religion to identify illegal migrants,” the CPI(M) said, “Those who have entered the country through illegal means should be allowed access to a fair trial. Poor and undocumented migrants, who enter the country without any mala fide intentions should be treated with dignity and dealt with according to the laid out procedures.”

Advertisement

Asserting that in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the BJP-led state governments and the Central government, are targeting particularly Bengali speaking Muslims and without any verification, pushing them to Bangladesh.

The CPI(M) said, “According to reports, some genuine Indian citizens too are arrested and pushed into Bangladesh. Even those citizens who were declared foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunals, but whose appeals are still pending before the Assam High Court and the Supreme Court, have been forcibly pushed back. This should not be allowed.”

The Left party pointed out that the BJP-led Assam government was “aggressively pursuing its communal policies and has now even decided to arm the ‘indigenous people.’”

“This is a dangerous decision with far reaching ramifications. It is the duty of the government to maintain law and order and also prevent infiltration. Pushing them back and arming communally selected sections of the people are not the solutions,” the CPI(M) recommended.