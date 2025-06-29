CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar writes to Bhagwat, accuses RSS of undermining constitution

Expressing concern over some RSS leaders casting aspersions on the terms, “secularism” and “socialism”, mentioned in the preamble of India’s constitution, CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar said they are central to the country’s democratic identity, and cannot be undermined.

According to a press release, Kumar in a strongly-worded letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, wrote, “Secularism and socialism are not artificial or externally imposed ideals, but the values that were defended and championed by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Dr BR Ambedkar, and continue to be the moral bedrock of the Indian Republic.”

The CPI Rajya Sabha MP also asked Bhagwat “if the RSS accepts the Indian constitution and its values, or still adheres to the regressive worldview of its former chief and ideologue MS Golwalkar, who infamously described equality and democracy as alien concepts and praised Nazi Germany as a model of nationhood”.

Accusing the RSS of remaining aloof from the freedom movement, he said even after the Independence, it opposed democratic values of the country and ridiculed the very idea of a modern and inclusive republic.

He, in the letter, further asked why the RSS never passed a formal resolution accepting the constitution and why its functionaries continue to provoke communal sentiments and peddle historical falsehoods.

Kumar demanded that the RSS leadership should stop polarising society and undermining constitutional morality, the release said.

He urged Bhagwat to advise RSS cadres to respect the plural, democratic and inclusive foundations of our Republic. India belongs equally to all – Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, Christians, backward castes, women, and the working poor, it added

“They deserve justice, dignity, and peace – not fear and division. The CPI reaffirms its unwavering commitment to secularism, socialism, and the Constitution of India, and will resolutely oppose any effort to subvert it,” the document said.