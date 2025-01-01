CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar demands Nitish Rane’s removal as minister over Kerala remarks

Amid row over Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane’s “Kerala is like mini Pakistan” remarks, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Rane and his immediate removal as minister.

“His comments directed against the people of Kerala have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions, and I am compelled to register my protest against such rhetoric, which not only maligns the state of Kerala but also undermines the spirit of national unity and secularism that the Constitution of India upholds,” Kumar wrote in the letter.

The CPI leader claimed that Rane’s remarks exposed the BJP’s agenda of fuelling hatred and intolerance towards Kerala.

“These remarks expose the Bharatiya Janata Party’s consistent pattern of fuelling hatred and intolerance towards Kerala, a state known for its rich secular traditions, inclusive policies, and progressive values,” he stated.

Demanding Rane’s removal as a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet, the CPI MP asserted that the remarks will set a dangerous precedent if left unaddressed.

“I urge you to dismiss Nitish Rane from his ministerial position. If left unaddressed, his statements will only serve to perpetuate division and hatred among communities and states and will set a dangerous precedent. I trust that you will take the necessary steps to uphold the dignity of Kerala and the integrity of the nation, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Rane, while addressing a rally in Pune, had said that Kerala is like mini Pakistan and that is why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are elected from there.

“Kerala is mini Pakistan; that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth; you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them,” he said.

