CPM Kerala secretary kicks up a row with Kerala governor over Savarkar

Kerala CPI-M secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday that Savarkar had no connection with the freedom struggle and that he does not agree with anyone praising him.

Speaking to media persons here, Govindan said Savarkar has no connection with the national freedom struggle and he is a person who has written an apology to the British rulers to get him released from the Andaman and Nicobar jail.

Govindan was responding to Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar who on Saturday expressed his displeasure with the banner against VD Savarkar that was previously put up by the SFI, the students’ wing of CPI-M, on the campus of the Calicut University.

Arlekar, who is also the Chancellor of state universities has expressed his displeasure with the banner against Savarkar.

The Governor was on the campus on Saturday to attend a senate meeting. He was reportedly stunned by the banner which read, “We need Chancellor, not Savarkar.” He questioned the rationale behind the banner and asked whether Savarkar had become an enemy of the country.

“When I entered the university, I saw a banner which read ‘We need a chancellor, not Savarkar’. What kind of thinking is this? How does Savarkar become an enemy of the country? What did Savarkar do? If you study properly, you can understand Savarkar properly. Savarkar is a man who made sacrifices for the country. Savarkar always worked for others. Not about home, or family. Instead, Savarkar always thought about the community. He is a man who made sacrifices for the country,” he said.

He also advised the vice-chancellor to be careful about such banners reaching the campus.

The banner was put up by SFI activists a few months ago during their protests against Arif Mohammed Khan, the former governor of Kerala.