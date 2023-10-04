CPI-M protects fraudsters who looted money: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday alleged that the CPI-M is protecting fraudsters, who looted poor depositors’ money in Karuvannur Bank, and those who shared the booty.

Speaking to media persons, Satheesan urged the government to take immediate steps to return the money of investors in the Karuvannur Bank by realizing it from the fraudsters.

He also demanded a probe into the allegation of connection between Karuvannur Bank scam and Kodakara money heist case.

He said that the repeated assurance of Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cooperation Minister Vasavan that not a single paisa of the depositors would be lost is only a deception.

He said the Cooperation Minister on Tuesday said that money will be returned to those who have invested less than fifty thousand in Karuvannur Bank and those who have invested up to Rs 1 lakh will be given fifty thousand for the time being.

At the same time, neither the Cooperation Minister nor the government has clarified how they will return the money of those who lost everything by investing the lakhs that were saved for their children’s education and marriage, he further said.

Satheesan said that the opposition is also worried that Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPM will come to an agreement with the BJP leadership at the Centre and the probe into Karuvannur Bank scam will be thwarted.