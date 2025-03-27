CPI accuses BJP govt of stopping open meeting of jail inmates on Eid

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of communalising the festivals of the country and dividing the people on such amicable occasions on religious lines.

Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Unit of the CPI (M) Jasvinder Singh alleged on Thursday that the BJP government stopped the age-old tradition of a free meeting with relatives for the inmates of jails on the occasion of Eid.

He alleged that the Central Jail in Bhopal has issued a notice saying that inmates would not be allowed an open meeting with their family members on the upcoming festival of Eid. For years, the jails allowed open meetings of inmates with their families and relatives on festivals like Rakshabandhan, Diwali and Eid.

He said India is a country where all festivals are celebrated together with the spirit of brotherhood, unity and love. This has been the culture and tradition of religious harmony in the country.

He charged the BJP with ruining this tradition too.

Jasvinder Singh averred that the CPI (M) strongly condemns the BJP government’s decision to stop open meeting of jail inmates on Eid, as it is a decision based on communal grounds.

He demanded that the decision be immediately taken back and the tradition of open meeting of inmates on Eid be continued as always.