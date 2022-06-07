Covid fear returns in K’taka; Health Department on alert

The Karnataka Health Department has undertaken a slew of measures following the rise of Covid cases in the state in the last one week. The meeting of Covid Experts committee has discussed the prevailing situation and the department has undertaken a serological survey.

In the last 24 hours, the state has seen 230 new Covid cases. The positive rate has increased to 1.92 percent, with 2,441 current cases in the state.

Experts recommend that masks be made mandatory, that rules be implemented, and that genome sequencing studies be conducted. They’ve also advised boosting the amount of Covid tests and keeping an eye on international travelers, according to sources at the Health Department.

The state Health Department, on the other hand, has confirmed that the third round of the serological survey of children aged 6 to 14 years old has commenced across the state.

A total of 5,072 children’s blood samples are being gathered. The potential of a fourth Covid wave, as well as its influence on children, will be determined through this study.

Children who have not had the Covid vaccine have their samples taken. Blood samples of two milliliters and swabs from the nose and throat are also taken. The analysis of these samples will reveal if youngsters have a natural immunity to the virus or have produced antibodies to the virus as a result of infection.

In the fourth wave of the poll, the impact of the coronavirus will be revealed. In the third wave, it was projected that children would be the most affected. The Omicron variation, on the other hand, had no effect on youngsters according to the survey.

At the district and taluk levels, special teams have been constituted to undertake serological surveys. Pediatricians would collect and monitor the samples. Experts from the Integrated Counselling and Testing Center (ICTC) as well as lab professionals will be part of the team. To collect and store data, a web-based application is created.

(with inputs from IANS)