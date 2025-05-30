Covid cases rise to 65 in UP

The number of Covid positive patients continues to rise in Uttar Pradesh, with the total reaching 65 on Friday.

Surprisingly, Noida continues to hog the limelight, with reports of 19 people testing positive within the past 24 hours. Noida now has a total of 43 Covid patients, including 21 males and 22 females.

Advertisement

However, all the Covid patients in Noida are in home isolation.

Advertisement

The death toll in the current Covid surge has also reached two. Both casualties were from the Agra division.

Noida Monitoring Officer Dr Tikam Singh said all the patients are undergoing treatment at home. Samples from infected patients have been sought from private hospitals for genome sequencing.

He said the samples of these patients will be sent to Delhi or Lucknow to identify the variant of the Coronavirus. The patients will be re-examined after seven days.

Presently, there are 43 Covid patients in Noida, 15 in Ghaziabad, two in Varanasi, two (both deceased) in Agra, and one each in Lucknow, Firozabad, and Jalaun.