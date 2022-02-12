Covid cases dip: India logs 50,407 new infections, 804 deaths

Daily Covid cases exhibited a decline as India logged 50,407 new Coronavirus infections, 13 per cent lower than yesterday, and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

After a surge of infections in January led by the new Covid variant Omicron, cases are on a decline in most states in India.

Active caseload has reduced to 6,10,443 and active cases are 1.43% of the total Covid infections in the country.

The daily positivity rate has dropped marginally to 3.48 per cent and India’s current weekly positivity rate is at 5.07 per cent.

With 804 new fatalities, the nationwide death toll increased to 5,07,981.

The recovery of 1,36,962 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent.

The national capital reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since December 29, and 12 more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent. With this, Delhi’s case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death count climbed to 26,047.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,50,532 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 74.93 crore.

With the administration of over 46 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 172.29 crore as of Saturday morning.

More than 12.27 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, the ministry said.