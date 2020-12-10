The active coronavirus caseload rose to 97.35 lakh with the recovery rate pushing to 94.66 per cent as the recovered cases stand past 92 lakh, Union health ministry data said.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths due to the virus stands at 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities reported.

On the positive side, 92,15,581 patients recovered from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the third consecutive day.

According to the ministry’s data, with 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections, the country now comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. The figure crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested up to December 8, with 10,22,712 such examinations being conducted on Tuesday.

The new fatalities include 57 from Delhi, 53 from Maharashtra, 49 from West Bengal, 31 from Kerala, 30 from Punjab, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 20 from Rajasthan.

The total number of deaths reported so far in the country includes 47,827 from Maharashtra, 11,880 from Karnataka, 11,822 from Tamil Nadu, 9,763 from Delhi, 8,820 from West Bengal, 7,967 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,042 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,964 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from PTI)