Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi said that the vaccination for the youth been completely closed even on the sixth day in Delhi. For the category above 45 years, 48,890 doses of Covaxin and 83970 doses of Covishield have been received by the Central Government, she added.

“There have been fewer doses of Covaxin, so it will be used only for the second dose. For Covishield, there is a 14-day stock available for the category over 45 years of age. Vaccination for youth at government centers has been completely closed even on the sixth day in Delhi. Government vaccination centers for youth are almost closed across the country, while private hospitals are getting a lot of vaccine doses. Is there any kind of scam that the vaccines are not available for the state governments who are inoculating people free of cost but are available for the private hospitals who are giving the vaccines at expensive prices. There is a question from the central government as to why such vaccines have not been approved so far, which have been approved worldwide,” Aatishi said.

“Vaccination for youth started during early May in Delhi. The Delhi government opened vaccination centers for youth in government schools. A large number of youngsters were getting vaccinated daily by registering themselves on the CoWIN app. This is the reason that Delhi has been far ahead of other states in giving vaccines to the youth in the country. Now it has been 6 days since there is no vaccination of youth in any government center in Delhi. It is a matter of grave concern that other states, including the Delhi government, do not have vaccines for youth,” she added.

“Government Vaccine Centers across the country are being closed for the youth. While on the other hand private hospitals are getting vaccine doses. Vaccines are being administered to the youth in private hospitals at exorbitant prices. By looking at the CoWIN app, it is found that vaccines are being sold in private hospitals for Rs 850 to Rs 1400. If there are 5 members in a family and everyone has to get two doses of the vaccine, then the whole family will have to spend 10 to 15 thousand rupees to get the vaccine. How many such families are there in Delhi, who can invest 10 to 15 thousand rupees only on vaccination,” she further said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the vaccines for the 18-44 age group will be supplied in June. It is to be noted that the vaccination drive for the aforementioned age group has been halted due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines in government-run centres.

“The Centre has informed the Delhi government that vaccines for youth will be supplied in June, but not before June 10. It would a small consignment of vaccines.” Sisodia said during a digital press conference.

In Delhi, only the people who are above 45 years of age are getting vaccinated and even for them the Covaxin stock will not be available from Sunday.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Sputnik V’s manufacturers have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi. However, he said that the quantity is yet to be decided.

“We are in touch with the makers of Sputnik V. They assure that they will give us vaccines, but the quantity is yet to be decided,” Kejriwal said.