Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that COVID-19’s impact is going down in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, 6500 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, bringing down the positivity rate down to 11%.

“In the last 24 hours, 6500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11%. So Corona’s impact is going down in Delhi. 1000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example,” Delhi CM said.

“We’re starting oxygen concentrator bank today. Essential to provide oxygen to COVID patients, on time. We’ve started this for such patients. 200 such banks set up in every dist. Our team will provide the concentrator at doorstep of patients in home isolation, if needed,” he added.

Yesterday, the national capital reported 8,506 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while its daily positivity rate came down to 12.40 per cent, the Delhi governments daily health bulletin said.

The overall Covid situation has improved in the national capital in the last few days with most parameters showing signs of improvement.

Delhi had reported 10,489 new cases on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday.

On the other hand, the daily deaths dropped below the 300-mark in the national capital after many days, with Delhi reporting 289 fatalities on Friday, taking its overall toll to 20,907.

India recorded 3,26,098 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,43,72,907, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 36,73,802.

With 3890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,66,207.

(With IANS input)