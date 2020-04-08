Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatha government has decided to ‘completely seal’ Coronavirus hotspots identified in 15 districts of the state from midnight till April 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The districts which will be completely sealed are the state capital Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Basti due to viral load of COVID-19, according to ANI.

Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed in these districts. “It’s being done to prevent community spread,as numbers are high,” said chief secretary of the state, RK Tiwari.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 4 pm, today where the state home secretary will be making further clarifications on the ‘complete lockdown.’

In Uttar Pradesh there are 21 fresh coronavirus cases reported till Wednesday morning, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases of coronavirus in the state is 343. Among the total people infected so far, 21 have recovered and 3 fatalities have been reported.

This announcement is made amid indications by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a meeting with many political leaders that the 21-day nationwide lockdown could be extended further.

PM Modi will again have a meeting with all the state Chief Ministers on April 11, on the issue (via-video conferencing).