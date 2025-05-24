COVID-19 enters UP: 5 cases detected in NCR

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is rising, with five confirmed cases reported as of Saturday, all located in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to health department sources a 55-year-old woman in Noida developed symptoms of Corona on Saturday. Rest four patients were detected in Ghaziabad on Friday evening.

Noida CMO Narendra Kumar said that the travel history of the patient has come out. The woman has been given an isolated home. Samples of other family members are also being taken.

A day earlier, four COVID-19 cases were reported in Ghaziabad. In this, a patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while three other patients have been isolated at home.

District Surveillance Officer of Ghaziabad, Dr R K Gupta had confirmed that the 71-year-old elderly and his 64-year-old wife, an 18-year-old girl, and a 37-year-old woman were detected with COVID-19.

However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the health department to pull up its arm and keep a close watch on the patients detected with the virus.

CM Yogi held a high-level meeting on May 22 amid increasing cases of the new sub-variants of COVID-19 JN.1.

He reviewed the status of the infection in UP and said that currently there is no such thing as concern about the infection of COVID-19 in the state.

But in view of global conditions, caution and vigilance are very important, he said.