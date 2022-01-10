COVID-19 booster doze vaccination launched in J&K, Ladakh UTs

By taking the first jab, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the booster doze of Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare staff, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age.

The vaccination drive was also launched in the union territory of Ladakh.

The booster doze vaccination was simultaneously launched in all 20 districts of J&K UT.

Sinha came to the Gandhi Nagar hospital to launch the booster dose where he also flagged off 34 ambulances of 108 services for Jammu Division. Advanced life support ambulances will be a step in fight against Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The Lt. Governor on Saturday evening reviewed the COVID-19 situation across J&K Union Territory in a high-level meeting. “I have directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams”, he tweeted.

“War rooms to be activated. Nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing covid kits and other assistance to people in need.

Existing decentralized system at the Panchayat level to be made functional”, he added.