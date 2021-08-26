Covid-19: 1.51 Cr vaccinated in Haryana

Under the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Haryana health minister, Anil Vij, on Thursday said 1.51 crore eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state.

The minister said so far 1.14 crore (1,14, 68,739) eligible beneficiaries have been administered the first dose and 36,85, 419 beneficiaries have been administered the second dose.

Vij informed that 4,67,767 health care workers have been administered the vaccine, out of which 2,51,029 health care workers have been administered the first dose and 2,16,738 health care workers have been administered the second dose.

Similarly, so far 4,51,586 frontline workers have been vaccinated, of which 2,50,935 have been administered the first dose and 2,00,651 have been administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson today said in view of the circumstances arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has postponed the annual Goga Ji Mela to be held in the month of August or September at Gogamadi, District Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

The spokesperson said a large number of devotees from Haryana visit this Mela. “Therefore, they are requested to refrain from going to this Mela given the said decision taken by the Rajasthan government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.