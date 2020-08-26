With a record 66,550 patients recovering from Covid-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In testimony of the government’s policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently, the total number of recoveries have outpaced the active cases by more than 17 lakh.

“The steadily falling Covid19 case fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent as on date. There has been more than 100 per cent increase in the recoveries in the last 25 days,” the ministry highlighted. “India’s recovery rate amongst the Covid-19 patients has reached 75.92 per cent. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date,” it said.

The Health Ministry said 66,550 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in 24 hours and asserted that the collaborative and strategic measures led by the Union Government and implemented by the states and UTs are showing results.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, the “actual caseload” of the country, comprises only 22.24 per cent of the total cases.

As a result of the combined efforts of the Union government and the states and UTs, there have been focused and effective measures of testing, containment through surveillance and contact tracing, isolation in home setting and institutions, coupled with efficient treatment in upgraded medical infrastructure through three categories of Covid facilities, the ministry said.

These comprise the Dedicated Covid Care Centres, Dedicated Covid Health Centres and Dedicated Covid Hospitals. These sustained measures have collectively borne results. The steadily falling case fatality rates stand at 1.84 per cent today. With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while the death-toll climbed to58,390, with 848 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 7,04,348 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. Of the 848 fresh deaths, 212 are from Maharashtra, 127 from Karnataka, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 86 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Uttar Pradesh, 57 from West Bengal, 43 from Punjab, 18 from Jharkhand, 17 from Madhya Pradesh, 13 each from Delhi and Gujarat, 12 from Rajasthan and 11 from Kerala. Of the total 58,390 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 22,465 followed by 6,614 in Tamil Nadu, 4,810 in Karnataka, 4,313 in Delhi,3,368 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,987 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,908 in Gujarat, 2,851 in West Bengal and 1,246 in Madhya Pradesh.

With India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative Covid-19 samples so far, the tests per million have further risen to 26,685 while the positivity rate has come down to 8.60 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. India is focusing on the “test, track and treat” strategy to contain the spread of the infection.

As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection, it emphasised.

(With input from PTI)